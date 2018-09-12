Volleyball spikes 2 foes

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The Lady Knight volleyball team got to start its season with back-to-back home matches, and Southington came away with a pair of victories.

The Lady Knights needed five sets to dispatch Masuk 3-2 on Sept. 6, then responded from a closer than necessary first set on Sept. 7 to sweep Conard 3-0. Southington was 2-0 heading into Tuesday’s CCC West Region Colonial Division matchup with Hall in West Hartford.

“There’s some things we’ve got to try to improve on and clean some things up, but we’ve seen some good things,” coach Rich Heitz said after the Conard victory.

Here’s what happened in the first two matches of the season:

Close win over Masuk

SEPT. 6—Southington faced a strong challenge from South West Conference foe Masuk in the season opener. The Lady Knights won the first, third and fifth sets to take the match, 3-2. The set scores were 25-14, 17-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-8.

“I knew it was going to be a battle,” Heitz said. “We could have cleaned some things up and been out in three, but it’s a learning experience.”

Brooke Cooney and Jenna Martin each had nine kills while Haley Larrabee tallied eight kills. Southington picked up 16 aces as a team, led by five from Larrabee and four each from Martin and Cooney. Veronika Gorski had an impact at the net with five blocks, and Lynsey Danko recorded 17 digs. Olivia Carpenter had 35 assists for the Lady Knights.

Cooney and Larrabee are the team’s lone returning starters, so a bunch of Southington’s players were getting their feet wet while under fire.

“I thought they did a pretty decent job, especially defensively,” said Heitz about his young group.

Conard sweep

SEPT. 7—Southington built a quick lead on Conard in the first set, only to see the visiting Chieftains rally. Conard even had set point at 24-23.

The Lady Knights dug deep, picked up the next three points, and won the first set 26-24. Southington took the next two sets 25-13 and 25-18 to sweep the match.

“They played much better the last two sets. They built large leads and held them for the most part,” Heitz said.

Heitz was able to work some of his other players into the lineup and get them some varsity time.

“I think Kayli [Garcia] had some nice hits late in that match, I think Keishla [Rosario] had a couple nice swings from the right side,” Heitz said. “Katie Gundersen got in there and got a couple nice kills.”

Larrabee had nine kills, Cooney added eight and Garcia chipped in six. Rosario and Gundersen each had three kills. Cooney recorded four aces, Danko had 13 digs and Martin added 11 digs. Carpenter again had 35 assists.

Up next: Southington was at Hall on Tuesday. The Lady Knights host fellow CCC power Bristol Eastern on Friday evening at 6 o’clock.

