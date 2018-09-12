Southington Recreation Department listings for the Sept. 14 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation.

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). Thursdays, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Open to individuals with special needs accompanied by an adult. Cost is $60 ($15 for individual sessions). Pre-registration and payment required. Info and registration at www.southington.org/crafts.

ZUMBA. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 24 to Dec. 5, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. in the Plantsville Elementary School gym, 70 Church St. Open to Southington adults aged 18 and up. Cost is $70. Register by Sept. 21. More info and registration at www.southington.org/zumba.

GENTLE YOGA. Tuesdays, Sept. 25 to Nov. 27, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., in the Strong Elementary School gym. Open to Southington residents aged 18 and up. Cost is $50. Register by Sept. 21. More info and registration at www.southington.org/yoga.

ADULT FITNESS CLASSES. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 25 to Nov. 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Kennedy Middle School gym, 1071 S. Main St. Low/high aerobics and strength training with free weights. Cost is $60. Register by Sept. 21. More info and registration at www.southington.org/fitness.

BALLROOM, LATIN & SWING DANCE LESSONS. Wednesdays, Sept. 26 to Dec. 5, 7 to 8 p.m., at Plantsville Elementary School cafeteria, 70 ChurchSt. Cost is $60 per couple. Registration and payment by Sept. 21. Info and registration at www.southington.org/ballroom.

JUMP ROPE & DOUBLE DUTCH. Thursdays, Sept. 27 to Nov. 15, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Plantsville Elementary School gym, 70 Church St. Open to Southington residents ages 8-14. Cost is $40 ($20 for each additional sibling). Register by Sept. 21. Info and registration at www.southington.org/JumpRope.

WOODWORKING PROGRAM. Saturdays, Sept. 29 to Oct. 27, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., in the Southington Police Department’s education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Students, aged 7-10, will learn to safely use nails, hammers, and screwdrivers to create various wood projects from kits. Cost is $110 ($120 for non-residents) and includes all class materials. Register by Sept. 24. Info and registration at www.southington.org/woodworking.

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION. Now through Oct. 1 on a first-come, first-served basis. Open to Southington boys in grades 1-2 and girls in grades 1-9. More info and registration at www.sybahoops.org.

JUNIOR ENGINEERING PROGRAM. Wednesdays, Oct. 24 to Nov. 28, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Southington Police Department’s education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Open to kids aged 5-9. Students will design, create, problem-solve and build with straws and recycled materials. Cost is $80 ($90 for non-residents) and includes all class materials. Info and registration at www.southington.org/JrEngineer.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

September

Sept. 30, Garlic Festival and Hudson River Foliage Cruise, $104.

October

Oct. 6, New Hampshire Fall Foliage, $184.

Oct. 6-7, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs (overnight), $302-$564.

Oct. 13, Boston “On Your Own,” $76.

Oct. 27, Haunted Happenings, Salem, MA, $76-$104.

November

Nov. 10, Kittery, Maine Shopping and Lobster Bake, $86-$124.

Nov. 10, Broadway Your Way with matinee of your choice, $149-$219.

December