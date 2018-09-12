Fire report for the Sept. 14 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 55 incidents from Monday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Sept. 2
Monday, Aug. 27
- 1:03 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Extrication of victim(s)
- 10:19 a.m., 145 Dunham St., Thalberg, Alarm system activation, no fire
- 11:18 a.m., 96 Werking St., Detector activation, no fire
- 11:34 a.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, No Incident found on arrival
- 2:33 p.m., 240 Berlin Ave., Building fire
- 5:50 p.m., 98 Main St., Flair, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 5:52 p.m., 3000 Mt. Vernon rd., Cover assignment, standby
- 6:35 p.m., 35 Woodruff St., Oil or other combustible liquid
Tuesday, Aug. 28
- 3:47 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Extrication of victim(s)
- 4:34 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Oil or other combustible liquid
- 7:37 a.m., 158 Saddlebrook Path, Oil or other combustible liquid
- 8:49 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 9:40 a.m., 30 Hickory Hill, call, excluding vehicle
- 9:49 a.m., 145 Dunham St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 10:20 a.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Medical assist (EMS)
- 10:52 a.m., 366 Village Rd., Building fire
- 11:20 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby
- 11:21 a.m., 58 Mulberry St., Detector activation, no fire
- 12:53 p.m., Bristol Station 4, Cover assignment, standby
- 1:00 p.m., Flanders St. and N. Main St., Good intent call
- 1:46 p.m., 120 Laning St., Water or steam leak
- 2:44 p.m., 735 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Electrical wiring, equipment
- 3:35 p.m., W. Center St. and West St., Electrical wiring, equipment
- 5:53 p.m., 806 East St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 7:30 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
Wednesday, Aug. 29
- 2:43 p.m., 245 Bristol St., CO detector activation
- 8:27 p.m., 26 Vermont Ave., Medical assist (EMS)
- 11:05 p.m., 233 Russet Ln., Smoke detector activation
- 11:17 p.m., 99 Executive Blvd. South, Alarm system sounded
Thursday, Aug. 30
- 7:02 p.m., 197 Gwen Rd., Medical assist (EMS)
- 7:56 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Alarm system sounded
- 12:00 p.m., 201 W. Queen St., Smiths, Medical assist (EMS)
- 3:51 p.m., 675 Queen St., McDonald’s, Vehicle accident
Friday, Aug. 31
- 8:47 a.m., 330 Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident
- 9:05 a.m., 1505 West St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 11:27 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 1:38 p.m., 242 Loper St., Alarm system activation, no fire
- 2:07 p.m., 180 Debbie Dr., Water or steam leak
- 2:27 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., HazMat release investigation
- 3:29 p.m., 24 Darling St., Unauthorized burning
- 5:38 p.m., 175 Berlin Ave., HazMat release investigation
- 6:36 p.m., 82 Grove St., CO detector activation
- 10:23 p.m., 35 Bruce Ave., Vehicle accident
- 10:33 p.m., 191 Empress Dr., Public service
Saturday, Sept. 1
- 12:48 a.m., 2165 West St., ESPN, Bomb scare (no bomb)
- 11:28 a.m., 30 McArthur Dr., No Incident found on arrival
- 11:35 a.m., 7 Forest St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 12:30 p.m., 461 Queen St., TD Homers, Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 12:47 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 2:07 p.m., 29 High St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 7:00 p.m., 2321 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 9:18 p.m., 785 Queen St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 10:55 p.m., 285 Queen St., CO detector activation
Sunday, Sept. 2
- 7:03 p.m., 1293 S. Main St., Medical assist (EMS)
- 7:54 p.m., 661 Main St., Public service