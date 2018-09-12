Fire report for the Sept. 14 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 55 incidents from Monday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Sept. 2

Monday, Aug. 27

1:03 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Extrication of victim(s)

10:19 a.m., 145 Dunham St., Thalberg, Alarm system activation, no fire

11:18 a.m., 96 Werking St., Detector activation, no fire

11:34 a.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, No Incident found on arrival

2:33 p.m., 240 Berlin Ave., Building fire

5:50 p.m., 98 Main St., Flair, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

5:52 p.m., 3000 Mt. Vernon rd., Cover assignment, standby

6:35 p.m., 35 Woodruff St., Oil or other combustible liquid

Tuesday, Aug. 28

3:47 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Extrication of victim(s)

4:34 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Oil or other combustible liquid

7:37 a.m., 158 Saddlebrook Path, Oil or other combustible liquid

8:49 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation, no fire

9:40 a.m., 30 Hickory Hill, call, excluding vehicle

9:49 a.m., 145 Dunham St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

10:20 a.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Medical assist (EMS)

10:52 a.m., 366 Village Rd., Building fire

11:20 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

11:21 a.m., 58 Mulberry St., Detector activation, no fire

12:53 p.m., Bristol Station 4, Cover assignment, standby

1:00 p.m., Flanders St. and N. Main St., Good intent call

1:46 p.m., 120 Laning St., Water or steam leak

2:44 p.m., 735 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Electrical wiring, equipment

3:35 p.m., W. Center St. and West St., Electrical wiring, equipment

5:53 p.m., 806 East St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

7:30 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

Wednesday, Aug. 29

2:43 p.m., 245 Bristol St., CO detector activation

8:27 p.m., 26 Vermont Ave., Medical assist (EMS)

11:05 p.m., 233 Russet Ln., Smoke detector activation

11:17 p.m., 99 Executive Blvd. South, Alarm system sounded

Thursday, Aug. 30

7:02 p.m., 197 Gwen Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

7:56 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Alarm system sounded

12:00 p.m., 201 W. Queen St., Smiths, Medical assist (EMS)

3:51 p.m., 675 Queen St., McDonald’s, Vehicle accident

Friday, Aug. 31

8:47 a.m., 330 Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident

9:05 a.m., 1505 West St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

11:27 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

1:38 p.m., 242 Loper St., Alarm system activation, no fire

2:07 p.m., 180 Debbie Dr., Water or steam leak

2:27 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., HazMat release investigation

3:29 p.m., 24 Darling St., Unauthorized burning

5:38 p.m., 175 Berlin Ave., HazMat release investigation

6:36 p.m., 82 Grove St., CO detector activation

10:23 p.m., 35 Bruce Ave., Vehicle accident

10:33 p.m., 191 Empress Dr., Public service

Saturday, Sept. 1

12:48 a.m., 2165 West St., ESPN, Bomb scare (no bomb)

11:28 a.m., 30 McArthur Dr., No Incident found on arrival

11:35 a.m., 7 Forest St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

12:30 p.m., 461 Queen St., TD Homers, Dispatched and cancelled en route

12:47 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, EMS call, excluding vehicle

2:07 p.m., 29 High St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

7:00 p.m., 2321 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

9:18 p.m., 785 Queen St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

10:55 p.m., 285 Queen St., CO detector activation

Sunday, Sept. 2