Cross Country: Runners fare well at Big Red Invite

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The Southington cross country teams got off to a good start on Sept. 8 at the Somers Big Red Invitational held at Somers High School in Lincolndale, N.Y.

The Blue Knight boys ran in the Boys 5K Division I, where they finished third as a team behind second place Immaculate High School of Danbury and first place Arlington, N.Y. Southington picked up a pair of Top 10 individual finishes.

Matt Penna ran to a fourth place finish in a time of 17:27.2, and Ryan Slesinski was ninth in 18:17.6. Jared Rivera finished 22nd, Evan Kristopik was 29th and Ryan Asido placed 34th.

The Lady Knights ran in the Girls 5K Division I, where they finished third as a team behind second place Immaculate and first place Arlington. Southington had a pair of Top 10 efforts from Kate Kemnitz and Grace Michaud.

Kemnitz ran the race in 21:03.3 to finish eighth while Michaud crossed the finish line in 21:10.6 to place ninth. Natalia Adamczyk was 19th, Kailey Schmarr finished 34th and Taylor Borla placed 41st.

Jackie Izzo won the Girls 2400 Freshman race in a time of 10:09.8. Grayson Borla finished seventh in the Boys 2400 Freshman race in 9:15.5.

The Southington boys raced without Lucca Riccio. Izzo ran in the girls freshman race instead of the varsity race.

Next up: Southington hosted Manchester on Tuesday in its dual meet season opener. The Knights travel to the Belmont Plateau Cross Country Course in Philadelphia on Saturday for the Briarwood Invitational.

