Apple Harvest Festival listings for the Sept. 14 edition

The 2018 Apple Harvest Festival will be held on the town green over two weekends. Weekend One: Friday, Sept. 28, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 30, noon to 7 p.m. Weekend Two: Friday, Oct. 5, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 7, noon to 5 p.m.

NOW thru SEPT. 14

POSTER CONTEST. Submit posters to Town Hall, Recreation Dept. office, by 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. Submissions must be made on 11″ x 17” poster paper (vertical). No digital images. Poster must be done by the artist’s hand and include the theme (Golden & Delicious), Southington Apple Harvest Festival heading, limited to 4 colors, and include the dates of event (Sept. 28, 29, 30 and Oct. 5, 6, 7). 3 Categories: adult, high school, and middle school. Include name, category, and contact information on the back of the poster. Each category winner will receive a gift card. Overall winner will be included in the opening ceremonies. Questions: Chris Palmieri at cpalmieri@southingtonschools.org.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 20

APPLE HARVEST GALA. 6 to 10 p.m. in the Aqua Turf wagon room, 556 Mulberry St. Dinner, dancing, and entertainment. An up close preview of the festival and new attractions. Meet the 2018 Apple Harvest hostesses and celebrate the coronation of the Apple Harvest Queen. An opportunity to thank committee chairs and voluteers for making the festival possible. Cost is $40. Purchase tickets at southingtonahf.com.

NOW thru SEPT. 21

GRANNY APPLE CONTEST. Submit essays to Town Hall, Recreation Dept. office. Open to Southington children in grades 4-6. Essays should explain why you’re granny should be the “Granny Apple” of the Apple Harvest Festival. Entries must be in the child’s handwriting and not to exceed 150 words. Essays should include author’s first and last name, school, grade, home address, and daytime phone number and the first and last name of the grandmother. The winner and the Granny Apple will be introduced at the festival’s opening ceremonies and will appear in the parade. Questions: Chris Palmieri at cpalmieri@southingtonschools.org.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

FIREWORKS. 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

APPLE HARVEST PARADE. 2 p.m. on the town green. (Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 6).

ONGOING

YOUTH BOOTH ARTISTS. The Apple Harvest Festival is looking for middle school and high school entrepreneurs to showcase business services and products they’ve developed as well as student artists (middle and high schools) to display or sell their artwork, including paintings, ceramics, wood, and metal art. Contact: ahfestival@ southington.org