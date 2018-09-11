Community news, Fire, Local News, Police

A fitting tribute to the September 11 attacks

0 Comments

Southington firefighters Tom Golec and Jeff Roy save the day atop the ladder truck. The pair fixed a severed cable on the flag pole minutes before the annual 9/11 memorial ceremony.

It was a fitting tribute to first responders when Southington firefighters arrived with a ladder truck just moments before today’s 9/11 memorial service after the rope snapped for a newly installed flag pole. Not to be outdone, Southington’s police officers continued the tribute. Many of the officers on hand for the ceremony were forced to leave after police received an emergency call. Residents joined members of the Southington Fire Department, Southington Police Department, the Knights of Columbus, local veteran groups, town officials, and community leaders for the memorial ceremony on the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI

