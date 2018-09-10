Obituary: Norman P. Lebel, 58

Norman P. Lebel, 58, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 5th at home after a brief illness. He was the husband of Pamela (Johnson) Lebel.

He was born in Southington, the son of the late Lorenzo and Theresa (Gagnon) Lebel. He has been employed by Pratt & Whitney in Middletown for 20 years and was currently managing “The Magic Shop” which he always spoke passionately about. Norm was the jack of all trades and always loved to lend a helping hand to family and friends or just take a new project. He also loved snowmobiling, golf, Nascar Racing, tending to his garden, and trips to Vermont.

In addition to his wife Pam he leaves two daughters Jessica Lebel and Jennifer Lebel and her fiancée Jason DiFronzo. He also leaves 8 siblings, Roger Lebel and wife Sally, Bernice Wright, Rita Albert and husband Adrian, Dan Lebel and wife Diana, Robert Lebel and wife Louann, David Lebel, Debbie Koeller and husband Jim and Susan LaRochelle, a brother-in-law Jeffery Johnson and wife Sharon as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcomed to celebrate Norm’s life at the Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St. Plantsville on Sunday, Sept 9th. You may pay respects to the family between 11am- 1pm in the chapel. A celebration of life will immediately follow in the Wagon Room.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com