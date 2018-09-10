Obituary: Charles F. Davenport, 91

SAUGUS, MA—Mr. Charles F. Davenport, age 91, died at his home on September 6th. He was the husband of the late Blanche L. (Seile) Davenport.

Born and raised in Hartford, Maine he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Shaw) Davenport. A resident of Saugus since January Mr. Davenport had been a resident of Southington, CT for the previous 70 plus years. A United States Army veteran of WWII and a devoted family man whose world rotated around his family Mr. Davenport retired as a shipping foreman for United Technologies.

He is survived by one son; David Davenport and his wife Linda of WY, one daughter; Corrine Rescigno and her husband John of Saugus, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was the father in law of Carol Davenport and Sherri Davenport both of CT. Mr. Davenport was predeceased by two sons; Tim Davenport and Charles “Chuck’) Davenport, 3 brothers and 1 sister.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970 or The Fisher House (for military families) @ fisherhouseboston.org.

