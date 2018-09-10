Food Bag robbers caught in Middletown

Police arrested two men for their involvement in an armed robbery at the Food Bag in Plantsville on Monday, Sept. 10. Franklin Brown, 60, of Middletown, and Shawn Mullaly, 43, of Cromwell were arrested by the Southington Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the store, located at 960 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., approximately 2:58 a.m. this morning. The investigation revealed that a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and a camouflaged patterned mask entered the store holding a knife, and he went behind the register. The man had the clerk open the register, and he grabbed cash, including a bill that was kept in the register as a security measure with the serial number and a copy of the bill on file in the store. He fled the area on foot with cash and Newport cigarettes. Information regarding the robbery was put out to other area towns.

In total, $114.00 cash and two boxes of Newport cigarettes were taken in the robbery.

Based on the information put out to area police departments, a Middletown police officer made a motor vehicle stop. He found Brown to be the operator, and Mullaly as the only other occupant of the vehicle. A knife was in plain view on the floor of the vehicle, and cash could be seen in the area of the front passenger seat floor. Further investigation revealed that the recorded security bill was within the money in the vehicle, and a camouflage patterned mask similar to the one used in the Food Bag robbery was in the vehicle.

Mullaly was charged with second degree robbery, sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.

Brown was charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second degree robbery.

Both men were held on $50,000 bonds and were scheduled to appear in Bristol Court today.