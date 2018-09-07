Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services announced

Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation invites the community to observe Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur with services led by Rabbi Alana Wasserman, the congregation’s new rabbi.

Wasserman was ordained in 2004 at Hebrew Union College and served as rabbi in New Jersey, South Carolina, and Florida before relocating to New England this year.

Rosh Hashanah evening services this year will be held on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., and then will continue on Monday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. A children’s service will begin at 10:30 am. Both services will be held in the Meetinghouse of the First Congregational Church, 37 Main Street, Southington.

Kol Nidre will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 18. Yom Kippur observance will continue at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19, with Yizkor immediately following. The afternoon service will conclude with Neilah and a community breakfast to which all are invited. Children’s services will also begin at 10:30 a.m. All Yom Kippur services are also held in Gishrei Shalom’s home at the First Congregational Church.

“Rosh Hashanah is the beginning of the Jewish year, a day of celebration while Yom Kippur is our most solemn holiday, a day of fasting and reflection”, said Kevin Andersen, Gishrei Shalom’s president in a press release from the congregation.

For more information, call (860) 276-9113, email events@gsjc.org or visit the Gishrei Shalom website at www.gsjc.org and their Facebook page.