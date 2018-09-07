Obituary: William A. ‘Bill’ O’Donnell, 92

William A. “Bill” O’Donnell, age 92, of Southington entered into rest on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at VITAS in St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. He was the devoted husband of Beverly Ann (Tatro) O’Donnell for over 42 years. Bill was born on October 19, 1925 in Lakeland, OH, son of the late Alfred Joseph and Pauline Stanley (Posten) O’Donnell.

Bill served his country with honor and pride with the US Army Air Corps during WWII, and later was the Plant Manager at Unisys Corporation in Waterbury.

In addition to his beloved wife, Beverly of Southington; he is the loving father of Donald J. O’Donnell and his wife, Sabrina of Roswell, GA; Diane Melli and her husband, Sandy of Sayville, NY; Patrick O’Donnell and his wife, Lisa of Flowery Branch, GA; Curtis O’Donnell, Sr. and his wife, Mary Ellen of Dracut, MA; Lindsay O’Donnell and his partner, Nicole of Fairfax, CA; Wesley O’Donnell of Montauk, NY and Elyse O’Donnell of Fairfax, CA. Bill also leaves his cherished 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Skipper Revord and her husband, Jack of Chicago, IL. He was predeceased by his sons, David and William, Jr., and his sisters, Eileen and Polly.

A Funeral Service and Full Military Honors for Bill will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 11AM in St. George Episcopal Church, Tucker Hill Road and CT 188, Middlebury CT 06762. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George Episcopal Church. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire has been entrusted with Bill’s arrangements.

