Man arrested for tampering with neighbor’s car

On Thursday, Aug. 30, police arrested Thomas A. Taricani Jr., 48, of Southington for tampering with his neighbor’s car during a dispute over a parking situation in a shared driveway.

At some point in the dispute, Taricani allegedly tampered with a transmission cable on the neighbor’s vehicle and then pushed the vehicle out of the driveway and into the middle of the road. The vehicle was blocking the southbound lane of travel on Bristol Street when police arrived.

Taricani was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, second degree breach of peace, and second degree reckless endangerment. He was released on a $5,000 bond and was given a court date of Sept. 10 in Bristol.