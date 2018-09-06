SoCCA earns grant for special artists

Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) was awarded a $105,900 grant from the Bradley Henry Barnes & Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust to continue the organization’s successful and impactful All Access creative work skills program.

The funding came through Main Street Community Foundation, which has helped fund the program since its inception in 2015.

SoCCA’s All Access program is an initiative designed to connect adults with disabilities with their community, provide creative skills training, produce meaningful income, and enhance quality of life through the creative process.

“Our All Access program fulfills a great need in our community for adults with disabilities and because the Barnes Memorial Trust is available to healthcare programs such as ours it has been a leading proponent for our continued success,” SoCCA executive director Mary DeCroce said in a press release.

The program began with 10 participants but has grown to support more than 60 class visits each week—all of which has been made possible from continued grant funding from the Henry Barnes & Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust through Main Street Community Foundation.

SoCCA’s All Access program is a thriving multi-faceted program that provides fun, interactive art-related sessions each week. Taught by professional art instructors, adults with disabilities are provided real-life creative skills training. The results are handmade products that are sold in SoCCA’s gift gallery and at various local venues. Moreover, participants garner self-awareness and pride via the arts.

The All Access curriculum includes fine art, fabric, surface design and collage. Participating artisans weave, paint, create with clay and more.

For more information, visit www.southingtonarts.org or SoCCA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SouthingtonCommunityCulturalArts).