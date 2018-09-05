Police investigate armed robbery at Henny Penny

Southington police are investigating an armed robbery just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at the Henny Penny gas station and convenience store at 273 Meriden Waterbury Tpk.

At approximately 11:54 p.m., police responded to a report that a white male entered the store, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a bandana over his face. He wore khaki shorts and was armed with a knife. According to reports, he appeared to be in his thirties, approximately 5’10” tall with a husky build.

Once in the store, the suspect had the clerk open the register, and he took approximately $150 in cash from the register, along with several packs of cigarettes. The suspect fled the store on foot. The total value of the cash and cigarettes was estimated to be approximately $200.

Officers are working to obtain surveillance video footage, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the SPD detective division at (860) 378-1600, ext. 5.