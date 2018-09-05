Police blotter for the Sept. 7 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Wednesday, Aug. 22 to Tuesday, Aug. 28:

Nicholle Mulready, 33, of 4 Fleet St., Waterbury, was charged on Aug. 22 with two separate incidents of sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Karl Luberda, 38, of 580 West St., Southington, was charged on Aug. 22 with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of an unsupervised child.

Jessica Marchinski, 45, of 3 Sherman Ave., E. Hartford, was charged on Aug. 22 with sixth degree larceny.

Ryan Sifuentes, 21, of 32 Lena Ave., Plainville, was charged on Aug. 22 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam Hushin, 21, of 71 S. Washington St., Plainville, was charged on Aug. 22 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Garry Ryan, 24, of 84 Beecher St., Southington, was charged on Aug. 23 with second degree criminal trespassing, second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening, and violation of conditions of release.

Joseph Torrice, 33, of 218 Oak St., Waterbury, was charged on Aug. 23 with two separate incidents of sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Evan Nyerick, 25, of 379 Hitchcock Rd., Southington, was charged on Aug. 24 with simple trespassing.

Donna Petrafassi, 49, of 324 Buckland St., Southington, was charged on Aug. 24 with second degree breach of peace.

Caitlyn Mulligan, 24, of 44 Burnham St., Terryville, was charged on Aug. 25 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Sabrina Lopes, 26, of 100 Mark Ln., Waterbury, was charged on Aug. 25 with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Alexander Georgil, 53, of 42 Victoria Dr., Southington, was charged on Aug. 25 with disorderly conduct.

Stephen Uryga, 60, of 42 Victoria Dr., Southington, was charged on Aug. 25 with disorderly conduct.

Christopher Buckley, 36, of 33 Buckland St., Plantsville, was charged on Aug. 25 with disorderly conduct. In a second incident, Buckley was charged with second degree violation of conditions of release.

Cole L. Brackett, 18, of 427 Center St., Manchester, was charged on Aug. 25 with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Caleb Buden, 18, of 33 forest St., Bristol, was charged on Aug. 25 with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

James Young, 36, of 41 Morning Mist Rd., Naugatuck, was charged on Aug. 27 with third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, second degree criminal trespassing, and sixth degree larceny. In a second incident, Young was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Robmik Perry-Levey, 25, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was charged on Aug. 27 with second degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Corey Newhart, 18, of 72 Beechwood Dr., Southington, was charged on Aug. 27 with traveling too fast and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

18, of 72 Beechwood Dr., Southington, was charged on Aug. 27 with traveling too fast and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana. Brian Gibbons, 19, of 96 Birchcrest Dr., Southington, was charged on Aug. 28 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.