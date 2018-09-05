Obituary: Jane Emily Sepko Frink, 55

Jane Emily Sepko Frink passed away on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018, at the St. James Church in Washington, Iowa. Interment with military honors will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent for Jane’s family through the web at www.jonesfh.com.

She was born on December 27, 1962 to Joe and Teresa Sepko in Southington, CT. After graduating from Southington High School in 1980, Jane enlisted in the United States Army. As a sergeant with the U.S. Army Information Systems Command, she served in Germany, Japan and South Korea. Jane was awarded the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Commendation Medal among others. Serving for 8 years, she was rated as Expert on the M-16 rifle.

After an honorable discharge, Jane returned to CT and met the man she was to marry. Rand A. Frink was a construction superintendent and was working on bridges in the Waterbury, CT area. They met through one of her best friends. The friends’ husband was a crane operator that worked for Rand. Jane and Rand were married June 29, 1991 in Southington, CT. As a couple, they lived in Middlebury, CT, Omaha, NE, Miami, FL and Plantation, FL. Jane worked for a cable TV company in CT. In Omaha and Miami, she worked for the Federal Reserve Bank. Later in Florida, she earned a degree as a Medical Assistant but never pursued it as a career. As her husband traveled the country, Jane would sometimes come visit him. She’d pack up her truck with the two dogs and head out to “the middle of nowhere, Nebraska” or to the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys, among many, many other places.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Rand A. Frink of Plantation, FL. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Peter Sepko (Jaye) of Niantic, CT, Christine Sepko Matteo (Carmen) of Southington, CT, Madeline Sepko Young of Canton Center, CT, Joe Sepko (Laura) of Southington, CT, and Martin Sepko of Southington, CT. Two of her favorite nieces also survive her. They are Corryn Reynolds of Murphy, NC and Lindsey Jardine of Southington, CT. Her best friends from childhood also survive her, they are Dede Dahn (Pete) of Plantsville, CT, Diana Marroquin of Southington, CT and Jennifer Klepacki of Wappingers Falls, NY. She is also survived by other nieces and nephews and many friends in Connecticut, Nebraska and Florida.

Gregarious and fun-loving, Jane was loved by all. With an infectious laugh, she was a delight to be with. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.