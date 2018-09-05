Obituary: Gloria M. Gelpke, 90

Gloria M. Gelpke, also endearingly known as Nana and GiGi, of Southington, CT, died on August 25, 2018 at the age of 90.

Gloria is survived by her son, David and his wife Candice, and her son Peter. Her grandson, Daniel and his wife Sara, and granddaughters, Sara and Victoria and fiancé Kevin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy, and granddaughter, Halley.

Gloria was born in Rhode Island in 1928 and was married in 1950. Gloria proudly worked as a Registered Nurse for 63 years. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Southington.

Our thanks to her church family for their love and support and to Southington Care, where she worked for 21 years, for honoring her as a friend and former co-worker making her last days comfortable and treating her with great dignity.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, September 10, 2018 at 5:00PM at First Congregational Church with a reception to follow. Family, friends and her church family are welcome. In honoring Gloria’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First Congregational Church, 37 Main Street, Southington, CT 06489.

