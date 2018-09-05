Fire report for the Sept. 7 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 35 incidents from Monday, Aug. 20 to Sunday, Aug. 26:

Monday, Aug. 20

6:54 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

7:10 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Good intent call

10:55 a.m., West St. and Jude Ln., Vehicle accident

1:10 p.m., 75 Aircraft Rd., Sprinkler activation, no fire

2:44 p.m., 24 Pratt St., Tower Ridge, Assist police or other government entity

3:24 p.m., 202 Hart St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

6:36 p.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr., Smoke detector activation, no fire

7:18 p.m., 300 Berlin Ave., Dispatched and canceled en route

Tuesday, Aug. 21

7:15 a.m., 110 Brookwood Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

7:46 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

10:41 a.m., 1175 S. Main St., Devonshire Woods, Smoke detector activation

11:28 a.m., 21 South Rd., System malfunction

Wednesday, Aug. 22

3:00 a.m., 209 Main St., Barnes Medical, Smoke detector activation

9:42 a.m., 269 River St., Animal problem

10:23 a.m., 173 Carter Ln., Good intent call

6:39 p.m., 51 Timber Rdg., Medical assist, assist EMS

Thursday, Aug. 23

1:36 a.m., 209 Main St., Barnes Medical, Smoke detector activation

11:13 a.m., 445 Queen St., Monro Muffler, Vehicle accident

12:20 p.m., Canal St. and Atwater St., Gasoline or other flammable liquid

3:36 p.m., 1096 West St., Homewood Suites, CO detector activation

Friday, Aug. 24

8:03 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

1:56 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire

2:48 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Good intent call

6:27 p.m., 11 Rockwood Ct., CO detector activation

7:13 p.m., 115 Norton St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

10:03 p.m., 240 Spring St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

Saturday, Aug. 25

7:48 a.m., 40 Cornerstone Ct., Lock-out Building

12:05 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

1:10 p.m., N. Main St. and Curtiss St., Vehicle accident

4:40 p.m., 382 N. Main St., Vehicle accident

8:38 p.m., 292 Mt. Vernon Rd., Outside equipment fire

8:38 p.m., 292 Mt. Vernon Rd., Building fire

8:49 p.m., 866 Queen St., KFC, Vehicle accident

9:39 p.m., 382 N. Main St., Biological hazard, confirmed

Sunday, Aug. 26