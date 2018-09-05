Fire, Listings

Fire report for the Sept. 7 edition

by  •  • 0 Comments

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 35 incidents from Monday, Aug. 20 to Sunday, Aug. 26:

Monday, Aug. 20

  • 6:54 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 7:10 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Good intent call
  • 10:55 a.m., West St. and Jude Ln., Vehicle accident
  • 1:10 p.m., 75 Aircraft Rd., Sprinkler activation, no fire
  • 2:44 p.m., 24 Pratt St., Tower Ridge, Assist police or other government entity
  • 3:24 p.m., 202 Hart St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
  • 6:36 p.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr., Smoke detector activation, no fire
  • 7:18 p.m., 300 Berlin Ave., Dispatched and canceled en route

Tuesday, Aug. 21

  • 7:15 a.m., 110 Brookwood Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle
  • 7:46 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 10:41 a.m., 1175 S. Main St., Devonshire Woods, Smoke detector activation
  • 11:28 a.m., 21 South Rd., System malfunction

Wednesday, Aug. 22

  • 3:00 a.m., 209 Main St., Barnes Medical, Smoke detector activation
  • 9:42 a.m., 269 River St., Animal problem
  • 10:23 a.m., 173 Carter Ln., Good intent call
  • 6:39 p.m., 51 Timber Rdg., Medical assist, assist EMS

Thursday, Aug. 23

  • 1:36 a.m., 209 Main St., Barnes Medical, Smoke detector activation
  • 11:13 a.m., 445 Queen St., Monro Muffler, Vehicle accident
  • 12:20 p.m., Canal St. and Atwater St., Gasoline or other flammable liquid
  • 3:36 p.m., 1096 West St., Homewood Suites, CO detector activation

Friday, Aug. 24

  • 8:03 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 1:56 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire
  • 2:48 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Good intent call
  • 6:27 p.m., 11 Rockwood Ct., CO detector activation
  • 7:13 p.m., 115 Norton St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
  • 10:03 p.m., 240 Spring St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

Saturday, Aug. 25

  • 7:48 a.m., 40 Cornerstone Ct., Lock-out Building
  • 12:05 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
  • 1:10 p.m., N. Main St. and Curtiss St., Vehicle accident
  • 4:40 p.m., 382 N. Main St., Vehicle accident
  • 8:38 p.m., 292 Mt. Vernon Rd., Outside equipment fire
  • 8:38 p.m., 292 Mt. Vernon Rd., Building fire
  • 8:49 p.m., 866 Queen St., KFC, Vehicle accident
  • 9:39 p.m., 382 N. Main St., Biological hazard, confirmed

Sunday, Aug. 26

  • 1:15 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

Leave a Reply