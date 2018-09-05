Fire report for the Sept. 7 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 35 incidents from Monday, Aug. 20 to Sunday, Aug. 26:
Monday, Aug. 20
- 6:54 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 7:10 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Good intent call
- 10:55 a.m., West St. and Jude Ln., Vehicle accident
- 1:10 p.m., 75 Aircraft Rd., Sprinkler activation, no fire
- 2:44 p.m., 24 Pratt St., Tower Ridge, Assist police or other government entity
- 3:24 p.m., 202 Hart St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 6:36 p.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 7:18 p.m., 300 Berlin Ave., Dispatched and canceled en route
Tuesday, Aug. 21
- 7:15 a.m., 110 Brookwood Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 7:46 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 10:41 a.m., 1175 S. Main St., Devonshire Woods, Smoke detector activation
- 11:28 a.m., 21 South Rd., System malfunction
Wednesday, Aug. 22
- 3:00 a.m., 209 Main St., Barnes Medical, Smoke detector activation
- 9:42 a.m., 269 River St., Animal problem
- 10:23 a.m., 173 Carter Ln., Good intent call
- 6:39 p.m., 51 Timber Rdg., Medical assist, assist EMS
Thursday, Aug. 23
- 1:36 a.m., 209 Main St., Barnes Medical, Smoke detector activation
- 11:13 a.m., 445 Queen St., Monro Muffler, Vehicle accident
- 12:20 p.m., Canal St. and Atwater St., Gasoline or other flammable liquid
- 3:36 p.m., 1096 West St., Homewood Suites, CO detector activation
Friday, Aug. 24
- 8:03 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 1:56 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire
- 2:48 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Good intent call
- 6:27 p.m., 11 Rockwood Ct., CO detector activation
- 7:13 p.m., 115 Norton St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 10:03 p.m., 240 Spring St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
Saturday, Aug. 25
- 7:48 a.m., 40 Cornerstone Ct., Lock-out Building
- 12:05 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
- 1:10 p.m., N. Main St. and Curtiss St., Vehicle accident
- 4:40 p.m., 382 N. Main St., Vehicle accident
- 8:38 p.m., 292 Mt. Vernon Rd., Outside equipment fire
- 8:38 p.m., 292 Mt. Vernon Rd., Building fire
- 8:49 p.m., 866 Queen St., KFC, Vehicle accident
- 9:39 p.m., 382 N. Main St., Biological hazard, confirmed
Sunday, Aug. 26
- 1:15 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation