Letter: Reader champions Southington power lifters

To the editor:

Two Southington power lifters placed first in their divisions at the Connecticut State Championship in Derby on May 6. Eric Sokolowski and Brian Casale, both from Southington, finished first in their divisions—Sokolowski in the 145 to 163 pound division and Casale in the 163 to 183 pound division.

Sokolowski had a bench press of 314 pounds, a squat of 457 pounds, and a dead lift of 540 pounds. His total lifts equaled 1,311 pounds. He achieved a Wilks score of 451, placing him second overall at the meet.

Casale had a bench press of 342 pounds, a squat of 452 pounds, and a dead lift of 534 pounds for a total of 1,328 pounds. His Wilks score of 422 placed him fifth overall.

Both men train five nights each week and work full time jobs during the day. Both men represented Southington in a highly professional manner.

Thank you for your space in the paper.

Richard Casale, Southington