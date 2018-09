Faith Baptist Church on 243 Laning St. recently announced their fall hours, as of Sunday, Sept. 9.

Sunday worship services will start at 11 a.m. The adult Bible Study is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Nursery and Sunday School is available for elementary and middle school children during the 11 a.m. worship service.

For more information, contact Faith Baptist Church at (860) 628-8147.