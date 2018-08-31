Obituary: Robert Fasulo, 81

Robert Fasulo, of Niantic, CT, passed away on Friday, August 3rd 2018, he was 81. Bob was born and raised in Southington, CT, the son of Pasquale and Jennifer Fasulo. He had one brother James Fasulo who predeceased him. He excelled at sports at Southington High School captaining both the varsity baseball and basketball teams.

Bob graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1958. He married Celeste Soboeiro in 1959, they were a devoted couple for 59 years. Upon completion of his Naval service he entered the University of Connecticut school of law, graduating in 1965. Bob and Celeste raised their family in Glastonbury, CT and later lived many years in Boca Raton, FL.

Bob had a long and varied career as a CPA and attorney in both Connecticut and Florida, beginning at Arthur Andersen where he became a partner and finishing his career as General Counsel for a private equity fund in Florida then retiring at the ripe old age of 76.

He is survived by his loving wife Celeste three beloved children; Jill and her husband Bob Heinrich of Bartlesville, OK, Leslie of London, England and Bobby of Niantic, CT, two darling grandchildren Anne and Ellen Heinrich and his sister-in-law Mary Fasulo. He was a favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

Bob and Celeste enjoyed travel and family vacations, especially trips to Europe via Cunard crossings to England were his favorite. Bob’s many friends in both Connecticut and Florida mourn the passing of a wonderful guy who was engaged in life, politics and the love and joy of his extended family.