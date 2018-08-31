Apple Harvest to showcase local youth

Apple Harvest Festival officials announce a new “youth booth” at this fall’s anniversary event. The booth will feature Southington’s youth, from robotics and the arts to Southington’s Town-wide Effort to Promote Success (STEPS).

“We hope to inspire our youth and promote some of the positive opportunities available in Southington,” festival coordinator Melissa Cocuzza said in a press release.

The CyberKnights, also known as the FIRST Team 195 robotics team, will be doing demonstrations at the booth on Friday, Oct. 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Members of the STEPS Coalition will be available at the booth on Saturday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 6 to showcase the community’s substance abuse prevention coalition.

“We are also looking to feature young entrepreneurs who attend middle schools or high school in the area, to showcase what business services or products they have developed or are developing,” Cocuzza said in the release.

Officials are also looking for student artists in middle school or high school. Artists will be able to display or sell their artwork at the booth. Artwork will include paintings, ceramics, wood, and metal art.

Local youth interested in showcasing at the youth booth, should contact officials at ahfestival@southington.org