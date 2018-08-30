Real estate agent charged for locking children in car at Spring Lake Village

Police were dispatched to a residence in the Spring Lake Village complex after receiving reports from two witnesses that found two children inside a parked vehicle in the parking lot. That led to the arrest of Karl Luberda, 38, of Southington just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

According to police, the witnesses found the vehicle turned off with the doors locked and the windows up. The witnesses called 911, but Luberda came back to his vehicle approximately one minute before police arrived. It was reported that Luberda is a real estate agent, and he was showing a house while his children were in the vehicle.

Based on witness accounts, the children were alleged to be inside the vehicle for approximately 20 minutes without supervision. At the time, the outside temperature was 84 degrees, and the dew point was 69 degrees.

The victims were both girls, aged 4 and 1 1/2. According to police, the girls did not appear to be in medical distress and were taken home by their mother.

Luberda was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of leaving children under 12 unsupervised. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Sept. 4.