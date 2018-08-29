Obituary: William D. Adamowicz, 71

William D. Adamowicz, 71 of Southington passed away surrounded by his brother and sister-in-law on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.

Born January 16, 1947 in Southington, he was the son of the late Walter J. and Wanda (Bialkowski) Adamowicz.

Bill was a graduate of Southington High School, class of 1965. He was the general manager for the Genphil Corp. in New Britain. He loved his family and family gatherings. He also enjoyed going to the casino.

He is survived by a brother, Paul Adamowicz and wife Meg of Bonita Springs, FL and a sister, Gail Carvlin of Willington, FL; three nephews, Kris Strong and wife Kimberly and their children, Kristian, Ella and Jackson, Jonathan Strong and wife Lori and their son, Jonathan Jr., Gregory Strong and wife Collette and their children, Samantha and Sydney; a niece, Melissa Sharpe and husband Jeremy and their children, Reagan, Brynn and Dylan.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Plantsville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com