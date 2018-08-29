Obituary: Michael E. Laramee, 28

Michael E. Laramee, 28, of Southington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

He was born Feb. 20, 1990 in Hartford, the son of Edward and Kathleen (Burgh) Laramee. He was employed as a carpenter and worked at various construction companies. Besides his parents he is survived by his sisters, Jacqueline L. Laramee of Plainville and Heather Kabel of Southington, he also leaves loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The funeral will be held Friday 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial . Calling hours will be Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in his memory to Help Inc., 900 Watertown Ave. Waterbury, CT 06708 or the Southington YMCA, 29 High St. Southington, CT 06489.

