Obituary: Harriet Ann (Borajkiewicz) Morris, 78

Harriet Ann (Borajkiewicz) Morris, 78, of Southington, wife of Melvin Morris for 56 years, departed this life on Saturday, August 25, 2018, after serious conversations about Sloppy Joe’s, her secret recipes and what remains in the freezer downstairs. Serious discussions were had about who to ‘look up,’ watch over and signs from the afterlife. She will forever be remembered for her quick wit, sarcasm and the love she had for her family and bowling.

Harriet was the daughter of the late John and Mary Borajkiewicz. She graduated 10th in her class from Plainville High School in 1958, was president of the National Honor Society and was a first chair trumpet player in the band. She went on to become an RN graduating from the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing in 1961. She married the love of her life, Melvin “Cottie” in 1962. They were blessed with 4 wonderful children, Thomas, Linda Luddy and her husband Brenden, Cynthia Ferreri and her husband Michael and Carol Cox and her husband Kevin; 9 grandchildren, Amanda Collier and her husband Joe, Stephanie Molaver and her husband Dan, Morrisa, Juliana, Matthew, Mario, Madison, Christian and Kristina; and 3 great-grandchildren, Colt Ryan, Lillian and Collins and several grand-animals including 7 dogs, 3 cats, a cow, a fish and some ducks. She also leaves behind two sisters, Maryann Carlson and Joann Callaghan and two brothers, John Borajkiewicz and his wife Elizabeth, and Stanley Borajkiewicz and his wife, Patty and several cousins, nieces and nephews including Michele LaPira who gave her great comfort.

Retiring after 35 years from Hartford Hospital, working first as a floater, then on Center 10 and finally in maternity, she went on to take care of her grandchildren. She always enjoyed her time with family and also her time bowling at Apple Valley Bowl with all of her friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Harriet’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Relay for Life, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Calling hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. A memorial service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.