Obituary: Donna R. (Glazier) St. Amand, 66

Donna R. (Glazier) St. Amand, 66, of Southington and formerly of Branford, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, August 24, 2018 at St. Raphael’s Hospital. She had been the loving wife of Gilles St. Amand for 43 years.

Donna was born on February 23, 1952 in Derby, CT to the late Edwin and Virginia (Webster) Glazier. She was very creative and was a talented scrapbooker and jewelry maker. She also loved animals and her purse collection but most of all loved her family.

In addition to her husband Gilles, Donna is survived by her son Eric St. Amand and his wife Nicole and 2 granddaughters, Nicolette and Kailey St. Amand, all of Southington. She is also survived by her sister Vicki Glazier and 3 brothers; Gerald Glazier, Thomas Glazier and Edwin Glazier II and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna’s memory may be made to Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, August 31, 2018 at the funeral home.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.