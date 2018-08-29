Obituary: Arthur J. Kelly Jr., 75

Arthur J. Kelly Jr., 75, of Southington passed away Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at Hartford Hospital.

He was born July 23, 1943 in New Britain, and was the son of the late Arthur Sr. and Margaret (Anderson) Kelly. He was the former manager at Commercial Auto Body of Southington.

He is survived by his children, Ryan Kelly and wife Lisa, Jeff Kelly and wife Gail all of Southington, Beth Kelly and husband Toby Kulas of Middlefield, 8 grandchildren, Jared, Taylor, Jake, Drew and Addison Kelly, Sophie, Molly and Aaron Kulas. He also leaves a sister Rosemary Venditto and husband Joseph of Southington and his nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Art loved his cars, attending several car shows, watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with his family and friends.

A Memorial service will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com