Obituary: Anna F. Lalla, 67

Anna F. Lalla, 67, of Southington, passed away on Friday, Aug. 24th at St. Raphael’s Hospital in New Haven after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Donald T. Lalla.

Anna was born on March 9, 1951 in New Haven the daughter of the Thomas and Mary Jane (McManus) Ford. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School and Southern Connecticut State College (now University). She graduated with a degree in social work. She was a special needs tutor for the town of Hamden.

She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved children Adam Lalla and wife Musetta, Robert Lalla and wife Stefanie and daughter Jennifer Lalla all of Southington also her treasured grandchildren Anthony Lalla, Evan Lalla and Isabel Lalla who were the light of her life. Anna is also survived by sisters Mary Jane Kelsey and Josephine Malangone of Branford and a host of extended family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 28th at 11 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday morning from 9-10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Smilow Cancer Center at Yale-New Haven Hospital, 35 Park St. New Haven, CT 06510

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com