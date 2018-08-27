Police: Car crash on North Main Street leaves one dead

Southington Police announced on Aug. 25 at approximately 4:38 p.m. Arthur Kelly, Age 75, of Southington, was operating a 1941 Willys Model 441 in a southerly direction on North Main St. when in the area of Dunkin Donuts his vehicle crossed the double yellow lines and collided with a parked, unoccupied vehicle off the road and shoulder. Kelly’s vehicle sustained heavy damage. Kelly was ejected from his vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The parked vehicle sustained moderate damage. There were no other injuries reported. The road was closed for several hours while the crash was being investigated.

The incident is being investigated by the Southington Police Department Accident investigation team. Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to contact Ofc. Norton at (860) 378-1600 x2386 or tnorton@southingtonpolice.org.