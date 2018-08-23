Police: two New York residents forcibly removed from Holiday Inn Express

Southington Police announced on Aug. 18 at approximately 9:47 p.m. officers were dispatched to 120 Laning St. (Holiday Inn Express) on a report of a verbal argument. The staff reported that the Steven Lopez and Pamela Suriel had been warned once about arguing, however the arguing had continued. The staff received more complaints and the staff wanted them removed from the property. Officers made contact with Lopez and Suriel and they agreed to vacate the room and leave the area. Both parties left the property and as officers were still on scene, Lopez returned to the property and refused to leave. Lopez was then taken into custody without incident. Suriel then returned to the property and she was also taken into custody without incident.

Pamela Suriel, age 25 of Corona, New York and Steven Lopez, age 31 of Corona, New York were processed for the charge of first degree criminal trespass. Suriel was released on a $1000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Bristol Court on Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. Lopez was also released and is scheduled to appear at Bristol Court on Aug. 27.