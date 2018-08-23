Police: Plantsville man charged with assault on an elderly person

Southington Police announced on Aug. 18 at approximately 2:15 p.m., Jason Bednarz, age 27 of Plantsville, CT was arrested after an investigation into a domestic dispute at his residence. Bednarz was taken into custody without incident and charged with disorderly conduct, third degree assault on an elderly person, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bednarz posted a $10,000 surety bond and was given an appearance date of Aug. 20 at the Bristol Court.

Bednarz was involved in an argument with the 66-year-old victim over the fact that Bednarz was found sleeping in a family vehicle. When the victim found Bednarz in the vehicle, the victim also found suspected crack cocaine and also a glass smoking pipe on Bednarz’s person. The argument escalated into a physical altercation and during the course of the incident Bednarz allegedly punched and kicked the victim while the victim was on the floor. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention on scene. The suspected crack cocaine and smoking pipe were turned over to the officers on scene.

No further information on the victim will be released due to the fact that this is a domestic violence incident.