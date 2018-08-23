Obituary: Valerie A. Carr

Valerie A. Carr, 50, of Millinocket, Maine died unexpectedly Monday August 13, 2018 at Central Maine Medical Center. She was born February 14, 1968 in New Britain, Connecticut. She was the daughter of James and Viola Tassie Carr of Southington. She attended Southington Schools and graduated with the class of ’86.

She loved animals and had her own pet sitting business for many years, she worked as a dog warden and for the local paper The Southington Citizen. She loved painting and arts + crafts

Besides her parents she leaves her brother Russell Carr of Wolcott, and her beloved niece an nephew April and Alex Carr of Bristol.