Obituary: Kenneth G. Harwood

Kenneth G. Harwood, 58, passed away on Saturday Aug. 18, 2018 on the C5 unit HOCC @New Britain after a hard-fought battle against cancer.

Ken was born in Meriden, right before his twin brother Keith, to Janet (Ohliger) and the late Richard Harwood. He lived in Southington his entire life.

Ken worked since 1980 for the NCR Corporation as field service tech. He enjoyed many activities during his life, such as bowling, golfing, karate, softball, crew member of a Pro Four Modified race team, collecting cars and trucks (real and models). He was a card-carrying NASCAR fan. A hard-working, quiet and generous person, Ken was always available to lend a hand at a moment’s notice, no matter the distance. Anyone up for a road trip?

Along with his mother Jan, Ken leaves his twin brother Keith of Southington; his sister in law Liz of Plantsville; his brother Todd (Tammy) and their daughter Brianna of Meriden; his uncle and aunt Don Ohliger and Caroline Bailey of New Hampshire; his nephews, Brian (Maureen) of Tucson, AZ, and Kevin (Holly) of Plantsville; great nephews and nieces, Sawyer, Evelyn and Colette of Tucson, AZ; and Emmett of Plantsville. Besides his father Ken was predeceased by his big brother Tom.

Please join in celebrating Ken’s life at the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave. Southington on Sunday August 26, 2018 anytime between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. DellaVecchia Funeral Home is handling arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com