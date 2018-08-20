Lincoln College will be shuttered

by SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Lincoln College of New England in Southington announced Monday, Aug. 20 that the campus will permanently shut down on Dec. 31, 2018 following the fall semester’s completion. The college will not be enrolling any new students for the fall 2018 term.

LCNE had been undergoing its normal reaccreditation process with the New England Association of Schools and College, Inc.’s Commission on Institutions of Higher Education (NEASC) over the last several months.

“Unfortunately, on July 26, 2018, we were notified by NEASC of their Commission’s decision to place our College on probation based on several factors,” said interim president Dr. Jim Vernon in a statement.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with East Hartford’s Goodwin College campus, LCNE students have the option to transition with ease to Goodwin College, a local, nonprofit college with many of the same programs.

“As a member of Connecticut’s higher education community, we are committed to Lincoln students’ pursuing their degrees,” said Goodwin College president Mark Scheinberg in a statement. “Lincoln identified Goodwin College as a suitable educational colleague that would be able to assist its students in their transition. Most of the programs offered at Lincoln are available here as well.”

Goodwin associates will be available for LCNE students on campus in several scheduled informational sessions in the following week.