Expect delays for Hill St. project

Commuters can expect delays in the Hill Street area over the next few weeks during an ongoing Southington Water Department project on Hill Street between Water Street and Beecher Street. Delays will also occur on Rourke Avenue between Hill Street and Mill Street.

“Motorists can expect delays, lane closures and detours in this area,” police said in a press release. “We are urging people to use an alternative route during the project.”

The detour will be in effect daily, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be signs in place, and police officers will be stationed in the area.

Motorists will be directed around the detour, and officers will assist residents in gaining access to their residences.

Police will be sending out updates as detours change.

The first phase of the project will close Hill Street between Rourke Avenue and Water Street. Traffic will be detoured out to Mill Street.