Obituary: Guarino Zacchia, 76

Guarino Zacchia, 76, of Southington passed away on Saturday Aug. 11, 2018 at HOCC at New Britain. He was the beloved husband of Angela (Mercaldi) Zacchia.

He was born on May 19, 1942 in Treglia, Italy the son of the late Vincenzo and Maria (Carusone) Zacchia. Prior to his retirement he was employed at General Electric in Plainville for 33 years. Guarino enjoyed making wine and playing bocce with his friends but his family was always first.

In addition to his wife Angela, he is survived by his loving daughter Maria Gagnon and her husband Robert of Southington, his cherished grandchildren Ava, Emma and Marisa , his brother in law Gaetano Mercaldi and wife Rosa 2 sisters-in-law Cristina and Assunta Mercaldi, as well as nieces and nephews, Frank (Marilyn) Izzo, Josie (John) Morrison, Vincenzo (Virginia) Zacchia, Mario (Teresa) Izzo,Vincenzo (Kim) Zacchia, Angelo(Maria) Zacchia, Enza and David Moon of Montreal, Franco Mercaldi of Toronto and other nieces and nephews in Italy and several cousins.

He was predeceased by a sister Rosa Izzo and husband Giuseppe 2 brothers Tommasso and wife Maria and Giuseppe and wife Francesca Zacchia and nephew John Mercaldi.

The family would like to thank Hartford Health Care hospice care especially Mary Jo Shulick , Clarisa DeJesus and Frank Voity for the care and compassion they gave to Guarino and family.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5-8 pm.

