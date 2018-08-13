Obituary: Gregory C. Wilson, 57

Gregory C. Wilson, 57, of Milford, passed away on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at Milford Hospital.

He was born on June 3, 1961 in Southington, the son of the late Frank and Oleen (Thibodeau) Wilson.

He is survived by a brother Michael Wilson and wife Cindy of VT, a sister Pamela Kirsch and husband Paul of Bristol, 2 nieces Sarah and Jamie and a nephew Chris

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

