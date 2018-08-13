Obituary: Carmela (Galietti) Testa, 92

Carmela (Galietti) Testa, 92 of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Saturday Aug. 11th at home. She was the wife of the late Francesco Testa.

She was born in Alvignanello, Italy on Aug. 12, 1925, the daughter of the late Francesco and Lauretta (Giano) Galietti.

Prior to her retirement she worked at Beaton-Corbin Manufacturing for many years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

She is survived by her son Marco Testa of Plantsville a daughter Caterina Marcuccio and husband Renato of Italy, her grandchildren Frank and wife Kelly, Marc Anthony and wife Missy, Lino, Maria, Laura and Daniele and 9 great-grandchildren as well as several sister-in-law’s and nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 11 am at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangement.

