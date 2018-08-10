Police rule out sexual assault at Calendar House

Police have ruled out allegations of sexual assault about a resident at Southington Care Center in Southington.

Police received reports of a possible sexual assault on Thursday, Aug. 2. The possible victim was a 91 year old female at the 45 Meriden Ave. facility. The female was found to have an injury that, under preliminary examination, could have been the result of a sexual assault. After conducting further investigation and interviews, as well as an examination, police were able to conclude that the injury was not the result of a sexual assault and that no criminal act was committed.