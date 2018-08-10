Obituary: Salvatore J. Palmieri Jr., 83

Salvatore J. Palmieri Jr., 83, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Saturday, July 28th . He was the husband of Doria (Beaulieu) Palmieri.

He was born on Dec. 18, 1934, the son of the late Salvatore J. Sr. and Mary (Aldieri) Palmieri. Prior to his retirement he owned and operated Johnny’s Supermarket in Plantsville for many years. Sal was a parishioner of St.

Aloysius Church and member of the Holy Name Society of St. Aloysius. He was a member of the Abbey of Regina Laduis and the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree he also volunteered for the Bread of Life.

In addition to his wife Doria he is survived by his daughters Lori and husband Jonathan Lindberg, Katherine and husband Paul Pawlak all of Southington and Karen and husband Robert Hood of Killingworth; grandchildren Katie Lingberg, Mark Lindberg, Larissa Pawlak, Kaylee Pawlak, Christina and husband Paul Beckett, Jennifer Hood, Michael and wife Heather Hood, Nathan Hood and Shannon Palmieri great-grandchildren Peyton, Wyatt, Jack and Beau. He also leaves his brother Joseph and wife Bonnie Palmieri of Westbrook and a daughter-in-law Maureen Spencer as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son Mark Palmieri and a sister Julia Hackett.

Private Funeral and Burial services will be held at the convenience of the family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

Donations may be made in Sal’s memory to Abbey of Regina Ladius, 273 Flanders Rd. Bethlehem, CT 06751 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

