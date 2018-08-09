YMCA honors donors, members, volunteers

On Thursday, July 16, the YMCA hosted their annual appreciation barbecue honoring YMCA members, volunteers, and donors, along with this year’s inductees to the YMCA Camp Sloper hall of fame.

Among the honorees were most frequent Y-er Georgia Geyer, volunteer of the year Clara Bellman and YMCA Camp Sloper Hall of Fame inductees Ariella Celliers-Gionfriddo, Kurt and Marc Johnson, Jim Putnam, and Chuck Schall.

Guest arrived to a buffet style barbecue at YMCA Camp Sloper, as families enjoyed the activities around the pavilion, including yard games, the playground and the Sloper Express.

Early in the evening membership director Jacquelyn Seeger recognized all of the members of The YMCA’s 200-plus club (members who to attended the YMCA over 200 times in the year). Members donned a 200-plus t-shirts and honored Georgia for visiting the Southington YMCA over 400 times in 2017.

In addition, YMCA executive director John Myers recognized Clara Bellman for her years of consistent support, volunteering with the administrative team.

Myers and YMCA director of operations Mark Pooler recognized the hall of fame inductees “for their incredible contributions to the YMCA Camp Sloper we know today.”

This year’s class of inductees included contributions such as teaching counselors how to make a good summer great for the campers, to re-routing the roads that lead in to camp, and even the very first camper to ever attend YMCA Camp Sloper.

“The YMCA would like to thank all of the members and friends that came out for the picnic,” officials said in a press release.