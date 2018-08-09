Voting information for the Aug. 14 primaries

Registered voters for Connecticut’s top parties will have the opportunity to vote in the primary elections this Tuesday, Aug. 14. Registered Democrats will choose candidates within their party, and Republicans will do the same for theirs.

At all 11 of the town’s voting districts, Southington residents will receive the same Democratic or Republican ballot, based on their party affiliation. Voters choose one candidate from each column.

Unregistered and unaffiliated voters wanting to vote in the primaries must have registration postmarked within 5 days of the primary (Aug. 9) or must apply in person to the registrars by noon on Monday (Aug. 13) to vote in the primaries.

Republican Primary

For governor, Republicans will choose from (in the order they appear on the ballot) Mark Boughton, Timothy M. Herbst, Steve Obsitnik, Bob Stefanowski, and David Stemerman.

For lieutenant governor, Republicans will choose from Joe Markley, Jayme Stevenson, and Erin E. Stewart.

For United States senator, Republicans will choose from Matthew Corey and Dominic Rapini.

For treasurer, Republicans will choose from Thad Gray and Art Linares.

For comptroller, Republicans will choose from Kurt Miller and Mark Greenberg.

For attorney general, Republicans will choose from Sue Hatfield and John Shaban.

Democratic Primary

For governor, Democrats will choose from Ned Lamont and Joe Ganim.

For lieutenant governor, Democrats will choose from Susan Bysiewicz and Eva Bermudez Zimmerman.

For state senator, Democrats will choose from Dagmara Scalise and Vickie Orsini Nardello.

For treasurer, Democrats will choose from Shawn wooden and Dita Bhargava.

For attorney general, Democrats will choose from William Tong, Paul R. Doyle and Chris Mattei.

Polling places

Polling places have not changed since the last election: South End School (district one); John F. Kennedy Middle School (district two); Derynoski School (district three); Hatton School (district four); Flanders School (district five); DePaolo Middle School (district six); Urbin T. Kelley School (district seven); Thalberg School (district eight); Tabernacle (district nine); Plantsville School (district 10); Strong School (district 11).

To find your voting district, go to southington.org. Click “Departments,” then “Elections Dept./Registrar of Voters.” To the right, click “Voter Information.” There will be links for: polling places and addresses, streets and polling places, a voting district map, and even a link to the Secretary of the State’s website that will determine where your polling place is by typing in your address.

Call the registrars’ office at (860) 276-6268 or visit the office at the Town Hall, 75 Main St. for additional assistance or information.