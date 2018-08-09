Obituary: Robert R. ‘Bob’ Robertson, 76

Robert R. “Bob” Robertson, 76,

January 30, 1942-August 06, 2018

Born Lewiston , Maine

Bob passed away peacefully August 6th in Guntersville, Alabama with his beloved wife by his side. Bob was the son of Walter J. Robertson and Lucille Robertson. After high school Bob enlisted in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962. During his time in the Army, Bob was stationed in Germany as a guard for the Berlin Wall. Bob enjoyed helping everyone with a smile on his face, he never said no, He loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and working in his yard. Bob retired after 30 years of work with General Electric. After retirement Bob and his wife Patricia settled in Alabama. Bob leaves behind his cherished wife of 55 years Patricia Robertson, His beloved children Gladys Robertson and Jeffery Shriver of Orlando,FL. Christina Robertson of Southington, CT and Bobbi Jean and Donald Mackenzie of Southington, CT. His highlight was his grandchildren Raymond Day III (James) of Orlando FL, Matthew and Emily Angelillo of Southington, CT. and Hayley and Kayla Nati of Southington, CT.

Funeral Service is private at the request of the family