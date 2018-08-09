Obituary: Joyce (Teagle) Rabatin, 81

Joyce (Teagle) Rabatin, 81 of Southington passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Hartford Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert Daniel Rabatin.

She was born December 1, 1936 in Meriden. Joyce was a member of the Southington Calendar House and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her two sons, Daniel Rabatin of Southington and Thomas Rabatin of Waterbury; two granddaughters, Cynthia Peterson and Dorothy Zeller and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Teagle and a sister, Marion Teagle.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450.

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com.