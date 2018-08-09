Obituary: Geraldine A. Feeney, 78

Geraldine A. Feeney, 78 of Southington passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, August 6, 2018 at the Summit of Plantsville.

Born October 29, 1939 in Southington she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Pasqualina (Galiette) Feeney.

Jere retired in 2004 from the office of Dr. Michael Feuer.

She is survived by a brother Joseph Feeney and wife Donna of Southington; nephew, David Mikosz and wife Linda; nieces, Kathy Korab, Kirsten Vincent and Caitlin Feeney and great-nephews, DJ Mikosz, Matt Mikosz and Jarred Korab. She was predeceased by two sisters, Julia Mikosz and husband John and Catherine Pender and husband Robert and a great-nephew Jamieson Korab.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, 10 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

