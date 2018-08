Sean Griffin, 30, turned himself in to Southington Police on Thursday, Aug. 9 on an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The warrant results from a June 2018 incident. Griffin is accused of stealing electrical wire from a construction site where he was working on West Street and sold it as scrap. The wire had a value of approximately $1,500.

Griffin was held on a $2,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Aug. 9.