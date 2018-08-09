An apple a day…

Mary DeCroce puts the finishing touches on a golden delicious apple for local business owner, Mark Adams of Southington Painting. The apple will serve as a memorial to his wife, Mary Ellen, who passed away in May.
Artists have begun to decorate the apple statues at the Gura Building, and they’ll be decorating the streets of town in time for this year’s Apple Harvest Festival.
Photos by JANELLE MORELLI
Local artist Audrey Kantrowitz is working on “Apple Latte,” a design for Caffe del Mondo.
