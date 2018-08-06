Registration underway for veterans exemptions

The Southington assessor’s office is accepting applications for the additional local veterans exemptions through Monday, Oct. 1. The veteran’s exemption program is one six programs administered by the assessor’s office. Each of the programs is designed to benefit the elderly, disabled, blind, and veterans.

Connecticut General Statutes (CGS) provide for annual tax relief credits for certain homeowners. Additionally, property tax exemptions are available to qualified individuals such as, honorably discharged veterans, and spouses of deceased honorably discharged veterans.

Eligible parties must contact the assessor’s office for to apply for any of these programs, which include the blind exemption, elderly tax stabilization (deferral) program, elderly and totally disabled homeowners state program, social security disability, veterans exemption program, and the motor vehicle exemption.

To qualify for the state additional veteran’s exemption program, applicants must meet basic income limits, earning less than $43,000 (married couples) or $35,300 (single persons). This exemption doubles the basic assessment exemption from $3,000 to $6,000. The exemption is also doubled for disabled veterans. An application must be filed at the assessor’s office every two years, along with proof of income.

To qualify for the town additional veteran’s exemption program, applicants must meet different basic income limits, earning less than $67,200 (married couples) or $59,600 (single persons). This exemption is $10,000. An application must be filed at the assessor’s office every two years, along with proof of income.

For more information on this program and others, visit southington.org/assesors or call (860) 276-6205.