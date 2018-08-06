Obituary: Walter J. Anderson, 94

Walter J. Anderson, 94, of Southington, passed away on Sunday August 5th at Southington Care Center.

Walter was born on July 24, 1924 in Southington, and was the son of the late Herbert and Josephine (Kelley) Anderson. He was a retired history and English teacher from Regional District #4. Walter was a veteran of the U.S. Army, armored division with the reconnaissance squadron, during WWII. He was awarded the bronze star for bravery under combat, going behind enemy lines pulling out a fellow soldier under fire.

Walter was a graduate of Lewis High School Class of 1942, the Teachers College of New Britain and received his Master’s Degree from Trinity College in Hartford. He received his 6th year certification from the University of Hartford.

He was a member of the American Legion Kiltonic Post #72 and a parishioner of St. Aloysius Church. Walter spent time in the theatre with the Shakespeare Festival and Summer Stock.

Walter is survived by his brother Frederick Anderson of Southington and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by 4 brothers Erwin, Charles, Harold and Earl, along with 2 sisters Florence Witkovic and Dorothy Abetz.

We would like to extend our thanks to Southington Care Center for all the care and support given to Walter and family during his stay there.

The funeral will be held on Thursday 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church 99 Bristol St. for a mass at 10 am. Burial with military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington, Ct. 06489 For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com